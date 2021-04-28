Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Down to $33.45

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.45, but opened at $32.43. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.16, with a volume of 1,680 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.19.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $82,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,430 shares of company stock valued at $623,987 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 31,991 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

