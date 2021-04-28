Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTNX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Nutanix stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,778. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $35.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. The firm had revenue of $346.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,479,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $291,268.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,446.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,581,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $80,535,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,878,000 after buying an additional 56,807 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nutanix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,007,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,102,000 after buying an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nutanix by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after buying an additional 42,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

