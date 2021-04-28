Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 281,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,741,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPHC traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 4,512,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,217,594. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. Nutra Pharma has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Nutra Pharma Company Profile

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating back pain, neck pain, headaches, joint pain, migraines, and neuralgia, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, neck pain, arthritis pain, and pain associated with repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat pain in cats and dogs; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat foot pain from high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Pain-Away, a topical therapy for chronic pain for use in equine industry.

