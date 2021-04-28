Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 281,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,741,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NPHC traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 4,512,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,217,594. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. Nutra Pharma has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
Nutra Pharma Company Profile
