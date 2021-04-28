NuVasive (NUVA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect NuVasive to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect NuVasive to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.71.

In other NuVasive news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.