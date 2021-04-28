Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 158,450 Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 105.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,450 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of LiveXLive Media worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LiveXLive Media in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 38.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 66,667 shares in the last quarter. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIVX shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

In other LiveXLive Media news, Director Jay E. Krigsman bought 10,000 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,721 shares in the company, valued at $388,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 32,410 shares of company stock valued at $130,860. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.35. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveXLive Media Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.