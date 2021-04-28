Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 26,925 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of OptiNose worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in OptiNose by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in OptiNose by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

OptiNose stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 million. On average, analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105 in the last 90 days. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.