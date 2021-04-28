Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,187 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of United Insurance worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,705 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Get United Insurance alerts:

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $253.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.75. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.42 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

UIHC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director Patrick Maroney bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $49,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $187,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $244,392. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.