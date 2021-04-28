Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,058 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Century Bancorp worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $113.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.91. The company has a market cap of $634.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.99 and a fifty-two week high of $121.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 401 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.75 per share, with a total value of $38,796.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 863,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,506,376.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 300 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 862,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,227,357.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,029 shares of company stock valued at $473,834. Insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

