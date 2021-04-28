Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,987 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,067 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $366.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

