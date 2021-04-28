NVE (NVEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NVEC opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. NVE has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $337.01 million, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

