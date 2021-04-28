NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion.

NVDA stock traded down $3.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $611.59. 107,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,424,820. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $556.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $543.66. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $280.84 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $606.61.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.