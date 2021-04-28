Nwam LLC Acquires 149 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 706.7% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,953.00 price target (up previously from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,219.26.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,290.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,149.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,894.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,230.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2,324.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

