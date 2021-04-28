NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at KeyCorp

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.50. 27,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,084. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of -383.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.19. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

