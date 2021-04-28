NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.
Shares of NXPI stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,084. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $216.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.
In related news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
