NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,084. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $216.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

