NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $235.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

NXPI traded down $4.75 on Wednesday, reaching $198.65. 156,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,084. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.30 and its 200-day moving average is $171.19. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $3,818,000. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after buying an additional 214,948 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

