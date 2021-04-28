NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $235.00 at Oppenheimer

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.50.

NXPI stock opened at $203.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.19. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,067 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $2,093,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 82,395 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

