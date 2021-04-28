NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $235.00 at Oppenheimer

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on NXPI. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.50.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $203.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.19. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,067 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $2,093,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 82,395 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.