NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Short Interest Down 65.1% in April

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the March 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NSFDF opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. NXT Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.08.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

