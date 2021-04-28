O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.550-1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.450-0.500 EPS.

OI stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. 1,741,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,336. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

OI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

