O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.550-1.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OI traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,336. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

