O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.450-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.550-1.750 EPS.

Shares of OI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. 1,741,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,336. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.