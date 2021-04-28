O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.45-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.550-1.750 EPS.

OI stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. 1,741,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

