Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Gap Up to $6.69

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $6.91. Oaktree Specialty Lending shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 3,227 shares.

OCSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $951.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,298,925.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $104,915.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,374,816.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,878,906 shares of company stock valued at $12,077,069. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 41.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 52,508 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth about $137,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.3% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

