Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $90.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, analysts expect Oasis Midstream Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $718.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.61 and a beta of 2.87. Oasis Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

OMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

