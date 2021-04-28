Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $74.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

OAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

