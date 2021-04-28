OctoFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.65 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for about $59.75 or 0.00108667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $47.65 million and $1.38 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OctoFi has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00065732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00020080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.97 or 0.00869270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00065800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00096514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,511.02 or 0.08204008 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,505 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.