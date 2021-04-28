Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.10

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) announced a dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of OSEC stock opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £128.11 million and a P/E ratio of -47.75. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 1-year low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.50 ($1.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 83.65.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 Company Profile

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

