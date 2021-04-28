Oddz Price Hits $2.09 on Top Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Oddz has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00003823 BTC on exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $26.37 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00061021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.97 or 0.00273738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.52 or 0.01037672 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025760 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.64 or 0.00709363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,667.00 or 0.99779450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

