ODUWA Hits Market Cap of $1.87 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $5,474.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,904.26 or 1.00072651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00040973 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010744 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.47 or 0.00135739 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000912 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001717 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

