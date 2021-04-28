Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the March 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ODYY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 39,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,699. Odyssey Group International has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.

Odyssey Group International Company Profile

Odyssey Group International, Inc focuses on development, acquisition, and commercialization of medical products and health related technologies. It intends to offer medical devices. The company has development projects in three technologies, including CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue device; and a neurosteroid drug compound intended to treat rare brain disorders.

