Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the March 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ODYY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 39,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,699. Odyssey Group International has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.
Odyssey Group International Company Profile
