OG Fan Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.67 Million (OG)

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One OG Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $9.15 or 0.00016805 BTC on popular exchanges. OG Fan Token has a market cap of $11.67 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OG Fan Token has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.
OG Fan Token Profile
OG is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios. OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og.
Buying and Selling OG Fan Token
