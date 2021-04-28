Oikos (OKS) Market Capitalization Hits $2.40 Million

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last week, Oikos has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $89,871.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oikos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00061586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00274660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.37 or 0.01051865 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00025764 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.72 or 0.00708222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,242.40 or 1.01167790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 165,853,771 coins and its circulating supply is 146,252,585 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.