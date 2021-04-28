Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Trading 3.5% Higher

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) shares traded up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.16. 512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oil Search from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Oil Search Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OISHY)

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties primarily in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. It operates through PNG Business Unit and Alaska Business Unit segments. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons, liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

