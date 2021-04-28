OKB Price Tops $17.13 on Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $267.12 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.13 or 0.00031382 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OKB has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00020066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.55 or 0.00841709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00065676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00096222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,444.48 or 0.08140446 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

