Okschain Price Hits $0.0001 (OKS)

Okschain (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Okschain has a total market cap of $88,550.29 and approximately $71.00 worth of Okschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Okschain has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar. One Okschain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Okschain

Okschain is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Okschain’s total supply is 14,680,424,809 coins and its circulating supply is 1,135,330,000 coins. The official website for Okschain is okschain.com/en . The Reddit community for Okschain is https://reddit.com/r/OKSCHAIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Okschain is medium.com/okschain . Okschain’s official Twitter account is @okschainfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Okschain

