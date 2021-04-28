Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Position Boosted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,397,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Okta by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA opened at $283.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.13 and a 200-day moving average of $247.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.63 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.58 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.