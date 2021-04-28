Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $14,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $257.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,455. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $259.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.86.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

