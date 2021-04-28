Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Down 80.8% in April

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Old Point Financial accounts for 1.1% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 9.80% of Old Point Financial worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.00. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 12.67%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

