Olin (NYSE:OLN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Olin (NYSE:OLN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%.

OLN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 103,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,848. Olin has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Olin from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

