Olin (NYSE:OLN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.20, with a volume of 15692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.05.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Olin from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Olin by 393.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 80,636 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Olin by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Olin Company Profile (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

