OMG Network Market Cap Achieves $1.01 Billion (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $320.13 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.23 or 0.00013298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Mithril (MITH) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.67 or 0.00343475 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001802 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.