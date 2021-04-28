Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.32

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.32 and last traded at $81.90, with a volume of 2308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.25.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.78.

The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day moving average is $65.40.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

