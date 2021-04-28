Omnitude Price Tops $0.0197 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Omnitude has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $1.20 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00020035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.17 or 0.00864780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00065676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00096176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.72 or 0.08219325 BTC.

Omnitude is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

