Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) SVP Sells $273,807.80 in Stock

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) SVP Christophe Queva sold 17,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $273,807.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,662.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christophe Queva also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oncorus alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Christophe Queva sold 54 shares of Oncorus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $810.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Christophe Queva sold 5,300 shares of Oncorus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $79,553.00.

ONCR stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 777,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,842. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. Oncorus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Oncorus, Inc. will post -8.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Oncorus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,730,000.

ONCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group started coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.