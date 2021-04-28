Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will announce sales of $1.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.75 million and the lowest is $550,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $580,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $9.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.52 million, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $4.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Oncternal Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 278,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.