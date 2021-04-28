OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

OneMain has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OneMain to earn $6.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15. OneMain has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.