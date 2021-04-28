ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. ONEOK updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.690-3.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.02 EPS.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.13. 4,320,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,395. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

