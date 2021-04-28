ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $51.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OKE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.25. 98,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,474. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 439,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,877,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 8,739.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

