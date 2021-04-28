Ontology Price Hits $1.66 (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $495.15 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00003061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00078013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00050412 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.00328745 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000523 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00026226 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 818,835,767 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.