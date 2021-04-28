OP Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

OPBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OPBK opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

